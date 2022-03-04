(CBS4) – A girl who died on Colorado’s Western Slope this week when she tripped and fell and was run over by a school bus has been identified. Anna Backner was 11 when she was killed on Thursday in Parachute.
Backner was a sixth grade student at Grand Valley Middle School. Her full first name was Annaliese. Her parents requested that a photo of her be shared in reports about her death.
The Garfield County Coroner’s Office determined the manner of death was accidental. It stated in a news release that Backner was running to catch the bus when the accident happened.