By Jesse Sarles
(CBS4) – A girl who died on Colorado’s Western Slope this week when she tripped and fell and was run over by a school bus has been identified. Anna Backner was 11 when she was killed on Thursday in Parachute.

(credit: Garfield County)

Backner was a sixth grade student at Grand Valley Middle School. Her full first name was Annaliese. Her parents requested that a photo of her be shared in reports about her death.

The Garfield County Coroner’s Office determined the manner of death was accidental. It stated in a news release that Backner was running to catch the bus when the accident happened.

