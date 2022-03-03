INDIANAPOLIS (AP/CBS4) – The buzz at the NFL scouting combine Tuesday wasn’t so much about this year’s unheralded crop of quarterback prospects. It was on veterans who may or may not be on the move this month.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said he still doesn’t know if two-time reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers wants to return, retire or relocate. He expects an answer soon.

No team in the NFL has had as much trouble under center over the last few seasons as the Denver Broncos, who have churned through 10 starting quarterbacks since Peyton Manning’s retirement. The latest, Teddy Bridgewater, who went 7-7 last year, but was the best of the bunch.

Finding a worthy successor to Manning — a year after his Hall of Fame induction — is job No. 1 for Denver GM George Paton.

“It’s always a priority,” Paton said. “It’s the most important position in sports, so we’re always looking.”

Along with just about everyone else.

The Broncos have been mentioned as a potential landing spot for Rodgers should he ask out of Green Bay.

“We just want the best guy. We don’t care if it’s free agency; we don’t care if it’s the draft; we don’t care if it’s a trade,” said Paton. “We’re going to exhaust all options to try to get the best guy for the Broncos.”

Saying “there’s no new updates” on Rodgers’ situation, Gutekunst seemed to speculate the four-time MVP wasn’t all-in on playing an 18th NFL season yet.

“With Aaron, I think he’s got a very tough process that he goes through to get himself ready to play every season. It’s a big commitment, and he’s done that for a long time and it certainly shows in the results,” Gutekunst said. “I think he feels he needs to do that to play at the level he plays that. And so I know that weighs on him, but I think he’s going through that now.”

Gutekunst said he expects to know Rodgers’ decision before the league’s new year kicks off March 16 with the start of free agency.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)