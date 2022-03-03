ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A male suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting with Arapahoe County deputies Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office tweeted. This scene was in front of apartment homes just east of I-25 in unincorporated Arapahoe County.
According to Arapahoe County PIO John Bartmann, just before 8 a.m., deputies were at 7545 E Harvard Avenue, where they saw a confirmed stolen vehicle at the apartment complex and saw someone inside the vehicle.
Deputies had further cover cars show up before ordering the person inside to get out of the vehicle, but he did not listen to deputies. The PIO says the suspect, at one point, backed the vehicle toward deputies.
Deputies were surrounding the vehicle trying to get the suspect out of the vehicle, and eventually, one deputy fired a single shot that hit the suspect. Deputies then attempted to perform life-saving treatment on him, including CPR, until South Metro Fire Rescue arrived at the scene.
A gun was found on the suspect after the shooting.
#ALERT Deputies working an Officer Involved Shooting at an apartment complex in the 7500 Blk of E. Harvard Ave. Suspect is deceased. PIO on scene. Media staging at Harvard Ave. & Roslyn St. pic.twitter.com/ARasWutm6D
— Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) March 3, 2022
The age of the suspect was unknown during the afternoon new conference with the PIO.
All the deputies involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave.