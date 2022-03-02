By ANNA MARIA BASQUEZ
WESTMINSTER, Colo. – Investigators with the Westminster Police Department are looking for drivers and witnesses of a hit and run crash which killed a pedestrian. Police responded to the area near 79th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard on Feb. 18 at around 8:30 p.m.
The victim’s name hasn’t been released yet.
Investigators want to specifically talk to anyone inside a dark-colored SUV seen on surveillance video.
“An involved vehicle remained on scene of the accident,” said Spokeswoman Cheri Spottke. “We are looking to speak with the driver of the vehicle pictures on our Facebook page, as they may have witnessed the accident.”
The case is ongoing. Anyone with information can please call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers 720-913-7867. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.