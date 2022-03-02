FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Uriah Keith Ward of Fort Collins has been arrested and accused of assaulting a Larimer County Sheriff’s deputy. it all started just before midnight on Monday when a deputy stopped a vehicle at City Park Avenue and West Mulberry Street in Fort Collins for a traffic violation.
The deputy spoke to the female driver and male passenger, later identified as Ward, 39, and then called for a Larimer County Sheriff K9 to assist. The two people waited outside the vehicle as the K9 conducted an “open-air sniff” around it which resulted in probably cause for deputies to search the vehicle.
During the search, Ward ran toward a deputy and struck him in the face, causing him to fall. Ward ran away and deputies followed. A deputy deployed a Taser to stop Ward and he was taken into custody.
The injured deputy was treated at the hospital for minor injuries to his face and knee.
The search of the vehicle turned up suspected illegal narcotics and identification documents not belonging to Ward. He was booked into the Larimer County Jail on allegations of second-degree assault on a peace officer, obstructing a peace officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a schedule II controlled substance and criminal possession of one or more identification documents.
Ward was released from custody after posting $300 bond on March 1.
The driver of the vehicle was released at the scene.