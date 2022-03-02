(CBS4) – Congresswoman Lauren Boebert faced criticism for her reaction during part of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday night. When the president spoke about fallen military servicemembers and the death of his son, Beau, a military veteran, the Colorado representative shouted “13 of them!”
Boebert was referencing the 13 American servicemembers who died during the Abbey Gate attack in Afghanistan.
Boebert defended her actions saying she couldn’t stay silent.
When Biden said flag draped coffins I couldn't stay silent. I told him directly he did it. He put 13 in there.
Our heroic servicemen and women deserve so much better.
— Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) March 2, 2022
Rep. Jason Crow, a Democrat who represents Colorado’s 6th Congressional District, shared his disapproval with his colleague’s outburst.
“She certainly doesn’t understand service and doesn’t understand sacrifice. It’s something she can’t wrap her brain around,” he said.
Crow went on to say Boebert “doesn’t know what she’s doing,” and “is not interested in legislating or even knowing the issues or knowing the facts.”