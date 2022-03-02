LONE TREE, Colo. (CBS4)– Lone Tree police have issued an endangered missing alert for a teenager who was last seen on Feb. 25. Hailey Anne Plute is a 16-year-old white female.
Plute was last seen leaving the 8000 block of Fairview Court in Lone Tree. Investigators believe she was around the 17th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard area in Denver around 10 p.m. on Feb. 25.
She is described as a white female, 5-foot-5, 115 pounds with red hair and blue eyes. Anyone who has any information about Plute is asked to call 911 or the Lone Tree Police Department at 303-799-0533.