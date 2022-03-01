CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
Filed Under:Bill Owens, Colorado News

DENVER (AP) – Former Colorado Gov. Bill Owens has resigned as chairman of the supervisory board of one of Russia’s largest banks, Credit Bank of Moscow, an institution that is investor-owned. The Colorado Sun reports that Owens decided to resign after Russia invaded Ukraine last week.

Former Gov. Bill Owens (credit: CBS)

He informed his colleagues on the board before formally giving notice on Sunday. Credit Bank of Moscow is not state-owned but is among 13 Russian financial institutions barred by the Biden administration from issuing shares and debt in the U.S. Russian state-owned financial institutions have been slapped with more severe sanctions.

Owens was the last Republican governor in Colorado, serving from 1999 to 2007.

