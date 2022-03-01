Nuggets Optimistic Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr. Will Be Back For Playoffs, Per ReportNikola Jokic has largely been left to carry the Denver Nuggets on his own this season, and he's done an admirable job of it. But fortunately, reinforcements appear to be on the way.

Buffaloes Senior Evan Battey Hopes To Return To Boulder To Coach SomedayAfter the Colorado Buffaloes 79-63 upset of the Arizona Wildcats, senior Evan Battey told the crowd he wants to return to Colorado to coach some day.

Daylen Kountz Finds Scoring Success With UNC BearsDaylen Kountz led Class 5A in scoring during his season year at Denver East, and originally went to Colorado, but after starting just five games and averaging three points per game during his second season he decided to search for greener pastures in Greeley.

Nikola Jokic Presents Coach Michael Malone With Game Ball After Recording 300th Win As Denver Nuggets CoachCoach Michael Malone on Thursday night recorded his 300th win with the Denver Nuggets.

Border War: David Roddy Scores 26 To Carry Colorado State Rams Over Wyoming CowboysDavid Roddy had 26 points and 11 rebounds as Colorado State defeated Wyoming 61-55 on Wednesday night.

Diehard Soccer Fans Brave Frigid Temperatures To See Rapids Vs. Comunicaciones F.C.In below freezing temperatures, Colorado Rapids fans and Comunicaciones F.C. fans didn’t allow the cold to stop them from seeing their respective soccer teams play on Wednesday at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park.