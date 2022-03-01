By ANNA MARIA BASQUEZ
BOULDER, Colo. – More than $700,000 has been raised so far for the Marshall Fire victims thanks to an online benefit concert. The gig continues as more than 14,000 live music aficionados are logging in for another four hours of 20 artists which ends Tuesday night at 7 p.m.
“We have a lot of star power. That’s a very high number for a virtual show,” said AEG Presents Chairman Emeritus Chuck Morris. “Highlights? Steve Miller, Lyle Lovette, Ryan Tedder, the lead singer of OneRepublic did a phenomenal performance. They all did amazing.”
Tickets can still be purchased, but the benefit ends at 7 p.m. sharp.
“We raised a little over $700,000 between sales and sponsorship and sold about 14,000 tickets,” Morris said. “For an online show, that’s a lot of people. It’s only $10 to buy those tickets and some people donated more than $10. Some donated $100 or $1,000 and every penny went to help rebuild those homes. Everybody worked for free – the video company, every artist…”
Morris said more might be in store for using the online benefit in another format but declined to give details.
Dave Matthews, Wynonna Judd, Michael Franti and Leftover Salmon were among more than 25 artists featured. Also in the lineup are Big Head Todd, The Motet, Sam Bush, String Cheese Incident and Yonder Mountain String Band.