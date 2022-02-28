DENVER (CBS4)– The Marshall Fire Benefit Concert is set for Monday night. AEG Presents Chairman Emeritus Chuck Morris has teamed up with Gov. Jared Polis, the Community Foundation of Boulder and Nathaniel Rateliff for a star-studded virtual concert to assist fire victims.

The lineup includes Amos Lee, Big Head Todd, Brittany Howard from Alabama Shakes and Dave Matthews.

“We have about 25 artists that have recorded online, by tape at their house or rehearsal, and a recording that never came out, they each have one song,” said Morris.

With a $10 donation, you will receive a link that will be active for 24 hours to watch the special show. Every penny benefits families affected by the Marshall Fire.

“We’ve already raised $500,000 and sold over 6,000 tickets,” said Morris. “I’ve been doing this for 48 years, I’ve never had an online-only show. They tell me most of the tickets are sold.”

The goal is to raise $1 million. Morris is thankful for the support and not surprised by Coloradans’ continual generosity.

“We’re also letting in free those who lost their houses and the first responders,” said Morris. “The show is about 2 hours, but the code will be good for 24 hours so you can stop it and watch the rest later.”

“I’m real proud of all the people who pitched in and all the artists,” said Morris. “I feel like I should be able to give back… It’s been an important part of my career.”

LINK: Marshall Fire Benefit Concert