CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – A Castle Rock mother who was in the process of adopting three Ukrainian girls is now facing a lot of uncertainties. The adoption process is now stalled because of the Russian invasion.

“It’s terrifying, just knowing that the girls are there in the middle of this and there’s nothing that we can do,” said Amy Martin.

For the last few years, Martin and her family had been hosting three sisters from Ukraine and had begun the adoption process in January.

“We just fell in love with them,” she said.

All girls, ages 16, 12 and 9, are in different orphanages scattered across the country. Martin asked us not to identify them because of safety concerns and legal reasons.

“The little ones don’t have internet and don’t have any way to communicate with us. So, we haven’t heard anything from them, but the oldest one we talk to everyday,” said Martin. “She’s very close to where some of the missiles are landing.”

Martin’s family is just one of several facing adoption issues because of the Russian invasion. CCAI Adoption Services has nearly 80 Ukrainian kids waiting, but now the entire process is on hold.

“It’s very, very scary,” said Judy Winger, the director of adoptions at CCAI Adoption Services. “Just watching some of the pictures and just knowing the enormity of the conflict that’s presenting itself here, and just the vulnerability of the country being able to respond.”

While this is a difficult time for many, Winger said families who are in this situation should make sure they’re communicating with their adoption agencies, and contact congressional leaders, if possible.

“Our focus right now is the safety, of all the children,” Winger said.

Martin is hoping the girls can soon make it out of Ukraine, but worries what will happen if the country falls to Russia.

“Everybody is afraid that we’ll never see those kids again,” she said. “I just can’t even think about that.”