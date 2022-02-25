EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an unknown male suspect who is accused of stealing a package from the porch of a home on Ruby Drive recently.
CBS4 partner KKTV reported the resident of the home said her broken dialysis machine was inside, which cost more than $17,000. The news station was told the family was waiting for the package to be picked up since it had malfunctioned. The package reportedly weighed about 50 pounds.
According to the EPCSO press release, just after 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the porch pirate took the package from the home in the 4000 block of Ruby Drive adjacent to Austin Bluffs Parkway and Old Farm Drive. That’s in the northeast part of the Colorado Springs metro area.
The resident’s Ring doorbell recorded the unknown suspect, who was wearing a gray hoodie and sagging black pants, pull up to their home in what appeared to be a mid-2000s blue Ford Focus hatchback. They were then recorded stealing a package that was previously delivered to their porch, and leave with the package in this same vehicle.
The vehicle might have front end damage and the front passenger quarter panel is painted white. Also, the tire rim styles vary between the front and the back.
Anyone with information can call the EPSO Investigations tip line at 719-520-6666. If you have real-time information on an exact location of this vehicle, call EPSO Dispatch at 719-390-5555.