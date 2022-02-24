BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) — Brighton Police Department responded to a hit-and-run involving a CDOT snow plow and two other vehicles on Interstate 76 in Brighton Thursday morning. The vehicle that left the scene was not involved in the physical crash.
According to the Brighton PD tweet, police responded to the crash at I-76 and 136th Avenue, where a snow plow had been hit. Police say the car that hit the snow plow was due to another vehicle likely driving recklessly and causing the crash. The vehicle investigators believe is at fault did not stay at the scene. There is a possibility the driver in that vehicle was not aware of the crash.
Traffic officers are on scene of a property damage hit & run crash involving a @ColoradoDOT snow plow on I-76/ 136th Ave. Slow down, the roads are icy! Give other motorist extra room this morning. #brightoncolorado #brightonpd pic.twitter.com/T3UEKM8vko
— Brighton PD (@BrightonPolice) February 24, 2022
Brighton PD says this is a good reminder to slow down when roads are impacted by ice and snow, giving other drivers extra room during the morning drive.
The crash is under investigation. There was no immediate information about a suspect or suspect vehicle.