LOUISVILLE, Colo. (CBS4)– Scott MacLaughlin misses home.

“We really do. It’s just tough knowing it’s not there and that we’re going to be some form of temporary housing and limbo for the next couple of years.”

His insurance will cover the expensive rental he and his wife are in, but only for two years, but that’s already looking like not enough time. And the clock is ticking. In addition, he fears the cost.

“We’re pretty much underinsured.”

This week, Boulder County said it would include the cost of foundation removal in the plan to remove debris from the Marshall Fire. Nearly three months after it destroyed over 1,000 homes that removal plan has yet to be put into action. The deal with a Texas-based company had called for work to get started at the beginning of March and be completed by July 1. But there’s already a delay. Two other contractors not selected have appealed.

“I would like that to proceed as quickly as we can. There’s a public health and safety threat,” said Louisville Mayor Ashley Stolzmann. “In different jurisdictions, these appeals have been a few weeks or a month so I hope they move as swiftly as possible because it is holding things up at this point.”

MacLaughlin is getting impatient, “We need to get moving on the build we can’t wait another five months and hope that our debris will be cleared in time.”

He and many others around him, he says, are planning on going with private cleanup.

“They’ve been pretty responsive and I think they can get it done in the month of March.”

That will likely mean a better timetable if the contractor comes though.

“It’s going to take time for the permits and the plans but I certainly don’t want to be waiting on waiting for my lot to be cleared if we’re ready to go.”

What it will also likely mean is more cost for the MacLaughlins. By opting out of the FEMA-supported mass site clearing, they will not be eligible for government help. Right now FEMA has committed to paying 75% of the remaining after-insurance cost of the site cleanup work. The State of Colorado has said it will cover 12.5% and county and local government leaders say they are preparing to pick up additional shortfalls.

“It would be coming from our local government revenues. We haven’t identified specifically how that will happen,” said Stolzmann. “The whole community is counting on these homes being rebuilt. And it’s very imperative for our economic success. It’s imperative for our cultural and social success. Getting our kids back in school, so there’s definitely a government role in helping with the recovery.”

The local and county governments are also waiting on FEMA to decide whether it will cover foundation removal. And there’s a request in Congress to up FEMA’s contribution to 100% of the site clearing cost beyond insurance. In other big fires in California, there have not been foundations. But most Colorado homes do and with the heat of the Marshall Fire, moisture in the concrete came to a boil, fracturing the concrete. Nearly all homes have foundations that are not suitable.

“Imagine trying to sell a home that didn’t have its foundation replaced,” said MacLaughlin.

MacLaughlin fears there would be cost on the back side, if he’s not out of a rental and back in a reconstructed home after two years and is trying to calculate the expense of hiring a contractor versus government help in clearing the site.

“So we’re going to have to go out of pocket just to clear the debris.”

He is concerned about when government-backed work would start in his neighborhood. Where it will begin is as yet undecided, but the mass clearing plan calls for multiple crews to start in numerous areas at the same time.

Stolzmann understands the angst and does not blame people for wanting to get moving.

“People get frustrated with this when they’re on the end of it when they need help. But a lot of this is set up to protect everyone and cost.”