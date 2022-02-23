FIRST ALERTBe safe & stay warm! It's a frigid, record setting FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
(CBS4) – U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will visit Colorado this week. He plans to take trips to Colorado Springs and Glenwood Springs to address some of the state’s infrastructure challenges.

Buttigieg plans to talk about investments for residents and truck drivers along Interstate 70 at Floyd Hill.

On Friday, he will discuss the section of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon which was devastated by summer mudslides. Part of that discussion will be what the future looks like for that infrastructure.

