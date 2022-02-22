NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) – Some police officers in Northglenn got into the spirit of Twosday. Mayor Meredith Leighty on Tuesday morning posted a hilarious photo of four of them wearing tutus on top of their normal police uniforms.
For the photo, the officers each held up 2s with their fingers.
“Happy TWOSDAY Northglenn!” Leighty wrote in a Facebook post.
In case you missed it — Tuesday’s date is Feb. 22, 2022. When you write it, 2/22/22, it’s a palindrome.
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office also got into the Twosday fun, offering a checklist of things “2 Do”: