BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – CBS4 is happy to share an orange Tabby car severely injured in the Marshall Fire has found his family. The Humane Society of Boulder Valley says “Boots” caught the eye and hearts of hundreds of Coloradans earlier this month.
Surprisingly, HSBV says Boots disappeared a year before the fire. His mom searched all over for him, but couldn’t find him.
“When she saw photos as he recovered here at HSBV, and his signature orange and white markings became more identifiable, she couldn’t believe her eyes. She was overwhelmed to realize it was her long-lost companion, and Boots was overjoyed to see her tonight!” HSBV said on social media.
Boots had to go through extensive specialized treatments and extended care for the injuries he sustained in the fire.
HSBV extended its gratitude for the community’s outpouring of love and support for Boots.