WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Westminster police say cadaver dogs found possible human remains at the site of a house explosion. The explosion happened at around 2:30 a.m. near 76th Avenue and Knox Court.

The house was destroyed by the blast, and officials say the homeowner was not there during the time of the explosion.

Earlier officials did not know if anyone else was inside.

Dave Brand, a neighbor, told CBS4’s Shawna Khalafi it’s possible someone was living there.

“I’m pretty sure there was a guy that was living there. That house has been burned up about a year ago and boarded up, but the two occupants were still living there,” he said.

Home surveillance video from a neighbor shows the force of impact sending debris all over the property.

“I got up the pictures were off the wall, so I went out and I thought a car had hit my house,” Brand said.

“I could see that that house had blown up, you could see all the debris and smoke rolling off of it,” Brand said.

Two other homes and multiple vehicles suffered damages, and there was no report of injuries due to the explosion for any of the homes involved. Those residents have since been allowed to go back home.

The investigation into what caused the explosion is underway.