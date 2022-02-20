COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Commerce City police officials say five people were found dead on 104th Avenue Sunday afternoon. All of the victims are adults, police say.
They first received a report about five unconscious adults inside a home in the 14400 block of 104th Avenue. Officers responded to the North Range Crossing apartment complex.
Some who knew the victims tell CBS4 the victims died of fentanyl, and a child was inside the home at the time. The child was alive and taken to the hospital, but appears to be fine.
"The infant is doing fine," Chief said, adding the baby is about 4months old. The other adult who was transported "appears to be lucid."
"We don't know what the substance is inside the apartment," he said explaining why hazmat team also at scene.
A sixth person was alive and was taken to the hospital. Some of the victims lived inside the apartment, police say, but it’s not clear the relation, if any, among the victims.
Police Chief Clint Nichols says the victims include three women and two men. He says there were no signs of blunt trauma or violence.
Firefighters tested the apartment for hazardous gas which came back negative.
Nichols says the apartment is being swept for hazardous substances before detectives can go inside and investigate.
Detectives and crime scene investigators are at the scene, alongside victim advocates.
Further details about the deaths and other circumstances were not released.