DENVER (CBS4) – Five people were hospitalized after an early-morning crash in Denver. Police responded to 15th and Wewatta Streets at around 2:30 a.m.
They say two vehicles crashed, injuring five people. Details about the crash were not released.
#TRAFFIC: #DPD is investigating a crash involving two motorists at 15th St and Wewatta St. 5 people were transported to the hospital with unknown extent of injuries. 15th St is closed in both directions at Wewatta St. Alternate routes advised. #Denver pic.twitter.com/tM0IhlfpqE
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) February 20, 2022
15th Street was closed for a few hours, but reopened at around 6:30 p.m.