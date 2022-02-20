CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Denver News, Denver Police

DENVER (CBS4) – Five people were hospitalized after an early-morning crash in Denver. Police responded to 15th and Wewatta Streets at around 2:30 a.m.

(credit: CBS)

They say two vehicles crashed, injuring five people. Details about the crash were not released.

15th Street was closed for a few hours, but reopened at around 6:30 p.m.

Danielle Chavira