BRECKENRIDGE Colo. (CBS4)– The CBS4 story about a couple who visited Colorado on vacation but lost a sparkling engagement ring somewhere in a snowdrift in Breckenridge gained a lot of attention. Especially after the couple offered a $500 reward to the person who found it.

Thanks to the call for action and the kindness of a stranger with a metal detector, the ring has been found and is now on its way back to the owners in Texas.

Tony Pizzamigalo, a Summit County resident, is the one who found the ring. He said after he saw the report, he figured he would give it a shot. He said he had one false hit with the metal detector, but found it quickly after that, right next to where the couple believed they lost it.

Pizzamigalo said he was just happy to be able to find something that would bring them so much joy, and plans to use the $500 reward money as a donation to the Summit Rescue Group, a team of volunteers dedicated to helping with mountain rescues.

CBS4 Mountain Newsroom Reporter Spencer Wilson surprised the fiancée over Zoom, telling her he needed more information about where the ring was … but was really about to show her someone had found the ring.

Paulina Morales and Deven Maraj wanted to extend a huge thank you to all of the people involved in the search, successful or not and said they can not thank everyone enough for going out of their way to bring back their ring.