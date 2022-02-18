PAONIA, Colo. (CBS4) – An 65-year-old Idaho man is under arrest and facing charges of murdering two people in western Colorado. Mark Burns was arrested on Wednesday in Idaho after a search warrant was executed at his home in Salmon.
According to the Delta County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Arnold, 69, and Donna Gallegos, 65, were shot and killed in their home and their bodies were found on Feb. 4. The house is located east of Paonia on Black Bridge Road.
Burns waived extradition from Idaho after being arrested and was booked into the Delta County Jail on Thursday.