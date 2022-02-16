FIRST ALERTAnother snowstorm on the way on this FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jack Lowenstein
Filed Under:Colorado News, Parker News

PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – A suspect was brought into custody after a man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting at the Stone Canyon apartments in Parker Tuesday night, Parker Police Department tweeted.

(credit: CBS)

According to the PPD tweet, police responded to the shooting at the apartment complex on Cottonwood Drive, where police were originally called to the reports of shots fired around 6:45 p.m.

After police went to the scene, it was confirmed a man was pronounced dead in the shooting, and a woman was taken to the hospital to treat life-threatening injuries.

Jack Lowenstein