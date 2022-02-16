PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – A suspect was brought into custody after a man was killed and a woman was injured in a shooting at the Stone Canyon apartments in Parker Tuesday night, Parker Police Department tweeted.
According to the PPD tweet, police responded to the shooting at the apartment complex on Cottonwood Drive, where police were originally called to the reports of shots fired around 6:45 p.m.
After police went to the scene, it was confirmed a man was pronounced dead in the shooting, and a woman was taken to the hospital to treat life-threatening injuries.
***UPDATE***
One adult male deceased. One adult female with life threatening injuries who was transported to a local hospital. One adult male is in custody. There is no threat to the public.
