ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – Members of Colorado’s Ukrainian community are praying for peace as fears mount that Russia could invade Ukraine in a matter of days.

The concerns come as a growing number of Russian forces now encircle Ukraine’s borders. American officials fear Russia could orchestrate a reason to move into Ukraine any day. Sources tell CBS News that the U.S. is preparing to withdraw all personnel from Ukraine’s capital by midweek.

“I hope the United States will show their power,” said Lileya Sobechko of Arvada.

Sobechko and her husband Mykhalo Palissa left Lviv, Ukraine, in 2002 hoping to find stability and “chase the American dream.”

The couple ultimately chose Arvada as the place they’d make a home and start a family.

“We love the United States, and we love Colorado,” Sobchechko said. “We’re American citizens and this is our home.”

These days, the stability Sobechko cherishes doesn’t extend to her family back in Ukraine. Each day she checks in with them, worried about the growing threat of an invasion by Russian forces.

She recalled having tears in her eyes during a recent conversation with her 78-year-old mother surrounding what to pack in a backpack in case she needs to leave town.

“I don’t want Ukraine to become like Syria,” she said. “We’re watching those bombings over there. We’re watching those poor people, kids killed on the street from bombings. We don’t want that to happen to Ukraine.”

Many in the congregation at Sobechko’s longtime church, Transfiguration of Our Lord Ukrainian Catholic Church, share the same concerns, she said. Over the phone, the church’s pastor said he is sharing a peace prayer every day.

“It’s very hard and I think what helps us the most is prayers,” Sobechko said. “We pray every day for peace.”

In 2014, Sobechko was among several dozen Colorado Ukrainians who gathered at the Colorado State Capitol to protest Russia’s invasion of Crimea. Now the danger is much closer to home, and the group is planning a new protest.

“This is a real threat,” she said.

Sobechko said she’s hoping the U.S. and other countries will step in before it’s too late.

“This is a global problem now and I want American people to understand that,” she said. “This is not just a Ukrainian problem.”