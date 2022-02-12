COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A toddler and multiple high school students were among those who were injured in a crash in Colorado Springs. Firefighters responded to the intersection of Highland Vista Drive and Peterson Road on Friday.
Police investigators say a pickup truck driven by a man with a toddler made a left turn and reportedly smashed into a car carrying teenagers.
Three teenagers were trapped and had to be extricated from the car to be taken to the hospital. A fourth teenager was thrown from the car.
The car landed in someone’s backyard.
“(I) saw the black car in their yard with a guy laying on the ground flat on your stomach. He had been flown from the car and there were two other guys pinned in the car. They were screaming, ‘get us out get us out,!’ You know? I called 911 right away of course and the police vehicles started coming,” said one witness.
Officials say everyone survived. Police say the man and toddler were not too seriously injured.
The homeowner where the car landed says this is the second time a crash like this has happened.