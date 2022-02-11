JOHNSTOWN, Colo. (CBS4) – A former Johnstown police commander has been arrested on charges of stalking after months of investigative work by the Weld County Sheriff’s Office. Former Johnstown Police Commander Aaron Sanchez was arrested on Feb. 3 without incident just hours after a judge signed an arrest warrant.
A spokesperson for the Weld County Sheriff’s Office said the department was contacted by Johnstown Police’s internal affairs office in September of 2021 after receiving a complaint about Sanchez’s alleged actions.
Investigators with WCSO determined Sanchez’s alleged actions were criminal in nature and worthy of an arrest warrant. A judge approved the warrant on Thursday, Feb. 3. Sanchez’s charges are associated with allegations that he stalked at least one individual.
Sanchez appeared before a judge and was released from the WCSO jail after posting a $50,000 PR bond.
CBS4 is working to collect further information on this case and will post those online when made available.