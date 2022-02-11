DENVER (CBS4) – A strong cold front moved into Colorado early Friday morning with much colder air and gusty north winds. Areas of snow will develop behind it and the threat for flakes will last into the evening hours.

We could see flurries developing around metro Denver by mid to late morning, but the bulk of the snow is expected from mid-afternoon to the early evening. By midnight tonight the snow should be ending and it will be mostly sunny for your Saturday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Denver and the foothills of Boulder County, Jefferson County and Douglas County. The advisory extends down Interstate 25 all the way to New Mexico.

Areas in the advisory should see average snow totals in the 2 to 5 inch range. A few places could see a little more, especially in the foothills outside of Denver. There will be some areas, even in the advisory, that may get less than 2 inches of snow. This particular weather system will have bands of snow and those are extremely hard to predict.

This storm won’t really have a lot of impact in the mountains, especially west of the Continental Divide. The bulk of the snow will be along and just west of Interstate 25. We will see some light snow on the far eastern plains, mainly in areas along and south of I-70.

The sun will be back on Saturday along with a warming trend. Highs in Denver will be back into the 40s with 50s likely on Sunday. It will stay dry and mild right through Valentine’s Day. Our next storm is expected by Wednesday into Thursday of next week.