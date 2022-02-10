(CBS4) – A 34-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman who were shot and killed and whose bodies were found in Douglas County this week have been identified. The Douglas County Coroner’s Office says Bryan Todd Gray and Jessica Ann Mitchell were the two people found in the garage of a home on Russellville Road in the Franktown area early Tuesday morning.
The man wanted in the double homicide was arrested in central Kansas. Casey Devol, 29, of Franktown, Colorado, was arrested Wednesday in Salina.
Officials say he’ll be held in the Saline County Jail until he can be extradited to Colorado. Devol worked for the town of Castle Rock for about 10 years as a plant mechanic with water department.
Investigators believe Gray and Mitchell were killed on Monday night. A dog was also found dead on the property.
Douglas County Sheriff’s officials say Devol knew both victims, and surveillance video shows him at the home at the time of the killings. The image from a closed circuit camera shows a man carrying what appears to be a gun.
One of the two victims was Devol’s sister and the other was a man friends say was the woman’s longtime boyfriend.
