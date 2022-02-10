CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4)– Casey Devol will face a judge in Salina, Kansas Friday morning where he could waive extradition and be prepared for a return to Colorado. Sheriff’s detectives from Douglas County were in Salina on Thursday, where they talked to Devol, 29, who was arrested there Wednesday evening.

“We’re not at the point where we are going to discuss a motive,” said Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Cocha Heyden.

Meantime, people who know the couple killed shared memories of people they loved.

“We were very close the last year and a half or so and Todd was a great guy. Everything that he went into he did great,” said Sean Bristol, a friend who said he’d been visiting with 34-year-old Bryan Todd Gray, who went by “Todd” and 32-year-old Jessica Ann Mitchell, known to most as “Jess,” sister of the suspect several times a week.

“They had great hearts. You find anybody that knew them and you won’t find anybody that will talk bad about them, say anything bad,” said Bristol.

But he also knew there had been some difficulties.

“The last year was a very difficult year.”

Another friend told CBS4 there had been a conflict between the couple and Devol about a year ago, but it was not clear what it was about.

“They were doing their best through it and holding their heads high and were trying to come about on some stuff, maybe some of that will come out here,” shared Bristol.

Court documents in the case are suppressed, meaning there is no public record available yet on what led investigators so quickly to Devol. But Devol, too, had people suggesting he was capable of kindness.

“Casey had done work out here at my place and he’s just the type of guy who always seemed extremely upfront and honest and would give you the shirt off his back,” said Andi Hauser who lived near Devol’s home in the southeast corner of the county. “My initial reaction is that it just seemed extremely out of character from the person that I know. And I am in shock. And my heart’s broken for everybody involved.”

Investigators say the couple’s combined family included four children, but the children were not living at the property on South Russellville Road where they were caretakers and found dead in a garage.

“I want those kids to know, there are four beautiful children. There were some situations just of recent where the children were impacted and I can just hope, someday they can look back on this and see and hear that the parents were loving. They were great to them. They wanted everything for them,” said Bristol.

He, too, was surprised that Casey Devol could be accused of killing his sister and her longtime boyfriend.

“I know that Jess loved him greatly. Saw him as the one that could have protected her in a lot of ways.”

Bristol’s dog Cleo was staying at the property with Jess and Todd and was also fatally shot.

“Beautiful dog. It did good having her out there with Todd for a while, he was a great trainer and got the discipline that she needed.”

But the scale of loss was just hitting people who knew the couple as well as the many questions about why Devol might go after them.

“Just terrible that an individual that seemed semi-normal could step do this and take these people away from us,” said Bristol.