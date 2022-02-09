BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– As the King Soopers Table Mesa location in Boulder reopened Wednesday, businesses around the store will be impacted. The King Soopers was considered more than just a store, but the heart of the shopping center.
On March 22, 2021 a gunman killed 10 innocent people inside the Table Mesa King Soopers
With the grocery store open once again, the businesses that surround it are looking forward to the next stop in the healing process along with more foot traffic.
Carol Mazza has been the owner of the Boulder Packing Center for nearly 5 years. Her business is next door to the King Soopers and she, along with customers, are excited to see the store reopening.
“From a purely business standpoint, they’re our anchor. They’re my anchor being so close,” said Mazza. “I’ve had so many customers coming in and out and saying, ‘When are they going to be open? When are they going to be open?’ And so we’re all aching for them to be back out there.”
The same sentiment is echoed for the customers and employees at Roadmasters, located behind the King Soopers, “They’re super excited because they’re so used to having a local store here and with it being closed, they’ve been having to travel further.”
The store welcomed back customers on Wednesday after a memorial service for the victims at 9 a.m.