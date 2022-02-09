BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The Boulder Police Department is searching for the driver of a vehicle who crashed into a police vehicle earlier this month. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. on Feb. 3 at Foothills Parkway and Valmont Road.
Officers were responding to an urgent call in Gunbarrel when a northbound Boulder police vehicle was involved in a collision with a westbound black GMC Yukon in the intersection of Foothills Parkway and Valmont Road.
Any witnesses to the crash are urged to call Officer Frederking at 720-291-2911; please reference case number 22-1060.