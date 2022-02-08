AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– The City of Aurora is warning residents about getting calls from scammers that are falsely identifying themselves as representatives of Aurora Water.
Those being targeted are told their account is due and they must use Venmo to pay their bill. Aurora Water wants to remind its customers that they do not use Venmo for payments.
Those who need information about their water bill, have questions or learn how to pay their bill to keep their account up to date are encouraged to visit Auroragov.org/waterbill or call 303.739.7388.