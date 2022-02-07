CONIFER, Colo. (CBS4)– A fire has destroyed a home south of Conifer. The large home in the 14000 block of Wamblee Trail was engulfed in flames when Copter4 flew over the property on Monday morning.
Firefighters rushed to put out the fire at 11 p.m. Sunday and worked through the night to get the fire contained. Crews continued to fight the fire early Monday morning.
No other structures were threatened. The family was able to escape safely.
Elk Creek Fire is the lead agency however also fire departments also assisted with the fire.
Black smoke could be seen for miles as the home burned. What caused the house fire is being investigated.