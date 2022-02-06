DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police are investigating a deadly crash on the off-ramp of northbound Interstate 25 to Colfax Avenue.
#TRAFFIC #DPD is investigating a fatal traffic crash on the off ramp to W Colfax Ave/Auraria Pkwy. From N/B I-25. Expect delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/hx9K9NzJzu
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) February 6, 2022
Police have not released any other information.
Images from a traffic camera in the area show what appears to be one vehicle with damage. Multiple first responders are on scene.
Police officials tell CBS4 one vehicle was involved in the crash. They believe speeding is a factor and say the driver lost control. One person died at the scene. No one else was hurt or involved.