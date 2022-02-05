DENVER (CBS4) – Although police and city officials announced an anti-crime plan Thursday

that would continue to focus on problems in and around Union Station, some commuters say they still don’t feel comfortable at the transit hub.

“I don’t feel safe anymore,” said a woman named Jane who asked her last name not be used. “I have decreased my trips and try to get a ride.”

Last Tuesday, during an early morning interview at Union Station, she said she had been commuting from Boulder through Denver for four years. Despite a two month crackdown on criminal activity in the Union Station area, she said she still feels uncomfortable as she transits between busses and trains.

“I don’t think it’s very safe any more,” she said. She believes the problem stems from drug users who populate the area and can be aggressive.

“There’s a lot of them. Fifty to 60 who are off their rockers down there’, she said, referring to the underground bus terminal. “They’re crazy. They’re running up and down screaming or shooting up.”

Jane adds they block stairways and contribute to an unsafe atmosphere. Two days after her comments, Denver’s Mayor and public safety officials announced a new anti-crime strategy.

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen noted the problems at Union Station.

“We have some challenges at Union Station,” observed Pazen.

Denver Police, RTD and other agencies have been focusing on cleaning up Union Station since media reports in early December 2021 highlighted the criminal activity in and around the facility.

During their Thursday news conference, city officials said since November 2021, they had made 522 arrests in the Union Station area.

“We are bringing the precision policing model to Union Station,” said Mayor Michael Hancock.

When CBS4 visited last Tuesday, there appeared to be more transit police moving through the facility, but dozens of people with their belongings were sleeping in the underground bus terminal. Others appeared to be using or selling drugs.

Workers outside could be seen hunting for used needles to clean up.

Pauletta Tonilas, a spokesperson for RTD, said, “This is definitely a work in progress.”

She reiterated the increased security presence at Union Station and said the agency had hired a full-time homeless outreach coordinator and four mental health clinicians. She said “many of these individuals are service resistant,” meaning they are not interested in the assistance being offered.