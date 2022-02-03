RIO BLANCO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday it found a 46-year-old safe after she was reported missing and endangered when it was believed she was kidnapped Wednesday afternoon. A man is in custody.
According to RBCSO, deputies responded to a call received at 12:30 p.m. about a truck that had trespassed off of Rio Blanco County Road 17. Investigators on scene learned the driver of the truck had left on foot at the same time the woman was reported endangered-missing.
Both suspect Joseph Beecher, 48, and the woman had been seen leaving the area in a 2016 maroon Ford F150 around noon, prior to the deputy response. The woman was believed to be kidnapped in this situation and not traveling with the suspect of her own free will.
Beecher was considered to be armed and dangerous. The two had last been seen around 3:30 p.m. in Golden area.
Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the FBI assisted in the search that led to the woman being found safe.
In the RBCSO update, it was not confirmed the man in custody was in fact Beecher.