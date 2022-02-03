LOUSIVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) — Boulder Valley School District confirmed Thursday Monarch High School in Louisville was ordered to evacuate due to a chemical leak on part of the campus.
According to the BVSD tweet, there was a glycol leak in the school’s C-wing, and everyone in the school was moved to the auditorium and gym as the leak is investigated.
Per BVSD’s tweet update, “Students are encouraged to stay on campus. Gym and auditorium are safe and open. We do not expect the situation to last long.”
Louisville Fire Protection responded to the chemical leak and said the hazard was successfully removed from the campus. Investigators were on scene to determine cause.
There was no report of injury by the school district.
