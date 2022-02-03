JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Jefferson County Board of Health voted unanimously on Thursday afternoon to end their indoor mask mandates on Feb. 18 as long COVID-19 data continues to trend in the right direction.
After several hours of discussion, the board members agreed they will look at the data again at their regularly scheduled meeting on February 15th for a better idea of where their numbers stand, pending good news the order will expire.
This comes as Denver, Arapahoe and Adams County voted earlier in the week to end their mandates as well.
The order in Jefferson County includes everyone ages three and up, including schools.