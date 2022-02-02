(CBS4)– CBS4 reporters were spread throughout much of Colorado to survey the impact of the snowstorm on Wednesday, but Rick Sallinger didn’t have to go much further than his driveway. The snow certainly fell on his block, he believed most of it on his driveway.

But no problem, he told viewers, he has a snowblower.

“Ok prime it a little, then pull the cord, that didn’t work. No problem, I had a can of starter fluid handy.”

But there was no fluid coming out of the can, it might have been frozen. Wondering what others do in a situation like this, CBS4 turned to John Lyons at Westside Small Engine.

Sallinger explained, “I left some gas in it over the summer, was that a mistake?”

Lyons replied, “Yes, you should always empty it until it goes dry and shuts down.”

From all the snowblowers sitting at his business, it looked like there were others in a similar situation.

“Been busy? Sallinger asked.

“Yeah I’ve been swamped actually,” said Lyons.

So busy he wouldn’t have been able to look at another just now… Sallinger turned to “plan B.”

“A good old fashioned shovel,” he said as he pulled one out of his garage.

That’s just what his neighbors were using, but suddenly an alternative appeared as Sallinger reported live on the air.

“I want you to know I have a ‘plan C’ something every parent should use when you have so much snow on your driveway, this is my son Marc. Thank you Marc, I really appreciate it.”

Marc had stopped his parents’ home to pick up his skis and offered to help out his dad. Great kid!

By the way, the starter fluid eventually thawed out and the snowblower came to life, long enough, at least, for neighbors to use.