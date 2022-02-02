DENVER (CBS4) – Most of Colorado will wake up with air temperature near or below zero on Thursday morning. Some mountain valleys in northwest and north-central parts of the state could see temperatures as low as minus 30 degrees.
Do you think the airport will get colder than this overnight? If they clear out … I bet something as low as -15 is possible. More on the forecast next on CBS4 at 6p. #COwx #4wx pic.twitter.com/YckA4XHaCH
— Chris Spears (@ChrisCBS4) February 3, 2022
In addition to the cold and lingering snow on the roads, Thursday morning commuters could also find patchy areas of freezing fog. Locations with the highest potential to see fog develop are to the north and east of downtown Denver.
The sun will return on Thursday but it will remain very cold with highs only in the teens and 20s around the state. Warmer air will arrive starting on Friday with many places, including Denver, climbing back above freezing over the weekend.