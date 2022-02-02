DENVER (CBS4) – More than 100 flights were canceled at Denver International Airport on Wednesday in the midst of a powerful winter storm. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect in the Denver metro area until Thursday.
At 8:30 a.m. FlightAware.com reported 138 cancellations at the airport. Several dozen were also delayed.
The airport shared the following “Snow day tips for travelers” on its Facebook page:
– Check your flight status with your airline before heading to the airport.
– Drive with caution as roads may be slick.
– Consider taking the RTD A-Line.
– Expect to spend extra time onboard before takeoff while deicing takes place.
The website FlightAware.com constantly tracks delays and flight cancellations at Denver International Airport, which goes by the airport code DEN and is known to locals in Colorado as DIA.
