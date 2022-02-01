BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Students at University Hills Elementary School have been evacuated to the Boulder Valley Education Center due to an ongoing barricade happening in the neighborhood nearby.
🔴 University Hill Elementary is currently on SECURE-Lockout due to police activity in the neighborhood near the school. Buildings are being secured. Learning and activities continue. Anyone not at the school should avoid the area. Updates to follow. https://t.co/34dEE4frmm
— Boulder Valley School District (@BVSDcolorado) February 1, 2022
Beginning at 10:00 a.m., parents will be able to pick up their children from the Education Center.
Boulder Police confirm that their officers and SWAT teams are in the area attempting to contact a wanted person.