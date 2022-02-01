FIRST ALERTWinter storm warnings going into effect on this FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
By Ben Warwick
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Students at University Hills Elementary School have been evacuated to the Boulder Valley Education Center due to an ongoing barricade happening in the neighborhood nearby.

Beginning at 10:00 a.m., parents will be able to pick up their children from the Education Center.

Boulder Police confirm that their officers and SWAT teams are in the area attempting to contact a wanted person.

