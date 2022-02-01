BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Police in Boulder say they arrested a man on Tuesday morning who is suspected of making threats against UCLA. Matthew Harris is a former instructor in the school’s philosophy department, according to UCLA’s school newspaper the Daily Bruin.

The threats he is alleged to have made temporarily forced the university to revert all its classes Tuesday back to remote learning.

In Boulder a shelter-in-place order was put in effect in a small area of Boulder near University Hill in the morning due to the police operation involving Harris.

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said they were notified by California authorities on Monday night that they had tracked Harris to Boulder. Police activity involving Harris started sometime before 9 a.m. Tuesday, and all of the 500 or so students at University Hills Elementary School were evacuated in the morning hours.

They were taken in school buses to the Boulder Valley Education Center where parents were instructed to pick them up.

🔴 University Hill Elementary is currently on SECURE-Lockout due to police activity in the neighborhood near the school. Buildings are being secured. Learning and activities continue. Anyone not at the school should avoid the area. Updates to follow. https://t.co/34dEE4frmm — Boulder Valley School District (@BVSDcolorado) February 1, 2022

Sometime later, police announced that they were evacuating “buildings immediately adjacent to 955 Broadway/Uni Hill Elementary area.” That included fraternity and sorority buildings.

Shelter in place still in effect for buildings immediately adjacent to 955 Broadway/Uni Hill Elementary area. Follow @boulderpolice for ongoing updates and visit CU Alerts page for more.https://t.co/neTxR3vZ6U — CU Boulder (@CUBoulder) February 1, 2022

Harris was arrested just after 11 a.m. and a shelter-in-place order was remaining in effect while investigators searched the apartment Harris had been living in.

Harris allegedly posted a YouTube video referencing a mass shooting and sent an 800-page manifesto making specific threats to people within UCLA’s philosophy department. The video has since been taken down.