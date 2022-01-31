AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Six teenagers were shot at Nome Park on Nov. 15, 2021, and now one of the teens arrested in connection with the shooting has been charged as an adult — and faces 16 counts of attempted first-degree murder, plus other charges. Prosecutors identified that suspect as Daniel Ruelas, age 16.
No photo of Ruelas is available.
Anyone who has more information about the shooting at Nome Park is asked to call Metro Denver Crimestoppers. They can remain anonymous and be eligible for a $7,000 reward.