(CBS4) – State and local officials in Colorado now have a guidebook for how to access the nearly $1 trillion that’s available through the new infrastructure law.
Governors prioritized transportation projects at their Winter Meeting of the National Governors Association with Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. Monday is the last day of the meeting.
Gov. Jared Polis said he’s working to make sure Colorado “gets the most bang for our buck and reduces traffic roads and bridges” as it invests the infrastructure money.
“The federal government passed a big bipartisan infrastructure package and we passed an infrastructure bipartisan package in Colorado,” he said. “Let’s make sure we get the most value out of that for everyday Coloradans.”
According to the American Road & Transportation Builders Association, 220,000, or 36%, of all bridges in our nation need major repairs or need to be replaced.