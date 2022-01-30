CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – The Castle Rock City Council approved a plan over the weekend that they hope will help its 80,000 residents feel more at ease when it comes to fire danger. The move comes a month after the Marshall Fire tore through communities in Boulder County approximately 50 miles to the north and burned more than 1,000 homes.
The plan is a comprehensive analysis of wildfire hazards. For homeowners, it means implementing defensible spaces and ignition resistant construction.
The plan is an attempt to reduce the risk, not eliminate it completely.
That’s clear to residents like Meghan Diekmann, who told CBS4 she remains in awe of how quickly the Marshall Fire spread in exceptionally high winds on Dec. 30.
“I’m not sure that if a fire like Marshall came through there’s anything you can do,” she said.
“I figured that our fire risk was very high before. I think the speed at which (the fire) moved was alarming. I mean, you could not believe that a community could disappear literally overnight.”