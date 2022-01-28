BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– King Soopers will reopen the Table Mesa store in Boulder on Feb. 9. That store has been closed since 10 people were killed in the March 22, 2021 mass shooting.
In the months since that tragedy, King Soopers has worked on redesigning the store with associate and community input.
“We look forward to coming together with our associates and the community to unite on this next chapter,” said Joe Kelley, president of King Soopers, in a statement. “We know that restoring this location is a very important step in our healing journey and that it signifies a tremendous milestone for all of us.”
The store was initially set to reopen on Jan. 20 but that was delayed when thousands of King Soopers employees went on strike in the Denver metro area and Colorado Springs, citing wages and an unfair work environment.