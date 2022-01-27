JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Ronn Gregory Wyman was sentenced to 24-years-to-life in prison for sexual assault on a child in 2019.

On Jan. 12, 2020, officers from the Arvada Police Department responded to a thrift store on reports of an older male groping a child. The man, later identified as Wyman, 63, tried to leave but was confronted by the victim’s mother who stood in front of his car in the parking lot unitl law enforcement arrived.

“This case was just another in a long line of sexual offenses that the defendant has committed against vulnerable, young children,” said Senior Deputy DA Donna Billek from the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office, in a statement. “With his background, this sentence was appropriate as the defendant has repeatedly made it clear that he can’t be safely managed in our community.”

According to the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office, “Wyman has an extensive record of sexual offenses in California dating back to 1987 when he received three years of probation for indecent exposure in front of children. A year later, he was sentenced to a year in jail for attempted kidnapping of a child. Wyman again faced kidnapping and indecent exposure charges involving child victims in 1989 before being sentenced to 16 months in prison for two counts of indecent exposure in 1991.”

In 1993, Wyman was found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to 28 years in prison to be followed by five years of probation. After serving 20 years, he was released early in 2015 but returned two more times due to parole violations. Wyman eventually completed his sentence and was released in November 2018.

Also from the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office, “Under Colorado law, specific egregious sexual offenses come with an indeterminate sentence that requires a minimum number of years in prison. After serving the minimum, offenders can then be released into the community after demonstrating successful progress in sex offender treatment and a decreased risk to re-offend. Because of Wyman’s prior offenses against children, that minimum number of years is tripled.”