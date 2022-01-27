ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) — Arvada Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting that took place Wednesday night. A carjacking suspect fired gunshots at responding officers, who returned fire and injured the suspect. He was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

According to the Arvada Police tweet, officers responded to a suspect who was accused of firing a gun and then stealing a vehicle in the 6400 block of Sheridan Boulevard. A woman says the suspect shot into her SUV and then stole it from her.

Arvada investigating an officer involved shooting in the 5900 block of Sheridan Blvd. Suspect stole a vehicle after firing a gun at 6400 Sheridan. Officers on scene pursued the car, terminating the chase. The suspect fired shots at officers who returned gun fire. pic.twitter.com/518AMpJnha — Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) January 27, 2022

This led officers to chase the suspect driving the stolen vehicle. The suspect is then accused of firing shots at responding officers, who returned fire and hit the suspect. Police apprehended him, and he was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Police say car thefts in Arvada are more common than they have been in the past and often lead to more crime.

“We’re finding that a great percentage of these vehicles are being stolen and used for other crimes,” Arvada Det. David Snelling said. “So they’re not just being used for transportation; they’re being stolen to commit much more serous crimes.”

Neither the woman whose SUV was stolen nor any responding officers were hurt.

There is no further information at this time.