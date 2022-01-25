DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis stressed the importance of Small Business Association loans for Coloradans who lost their home in the Marshall Fire. The fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes in Boulder County on Dec. 30.
“So we’ve had about 299 home loans already approved, so that’s already a third of homes lost has already had their SBA home loans approved. That’s $51 million,” Polis said.
He went on to add eight Colorado businesses accessed SBA business loans for a total of $1.2 million.
Polis also called attention to resources for families who have children, but those children haven’t returned to school, or might have to travel farther than before to go to school. He said those families can learn about resources by visiting the Disaster Assistance Center in Lafayette, at disasterassistance.gov or boco.org/marshallfire.